Amandla celebrates Matthew Clark partnership

By Jo Gilbert

Progressive new South African wine brand Amandla is launching in the UK on-trade market this month via a new partnership with leading drinks distributor Matthew Clark.

Matthew Clark will introduce the full Amandla range, including the core wines available in the UK off-trade (a red, white and a blush trio), plus two new additions: a Chenin Blanc and a Pinotage/Malbec, produced from vineyards in the Western Cape. This expansion marks a significant milestone for Amandla, which launched as a new brand in the UK last September.

Amandla was created by Adama Wines, a majority black-owned and 100% black female-run business, headed by winemaker and Amandla CEO Praisy Dlamini. The business is run by a dynamic team of black wine industry women, from the winemaker, the viticulturist and the QC, to marketing, finance and logistics.

Commenting on the new partnership, Dlamini said: “Our journey with Amandla has always been about pushing boundaries and breaking down the social barriers associated with wine. Amandla means ‘power’ and we chose the name to reflect the ‘power’ within us. The brand represents a modern inclusive lifestyle and we aim to inspire and engage the next generation. Our exciting new partnership with Matthew Clark will help us widen our audience reach and build our steadily growing Amandla community via the on-trade.”

Rebecca Long, South Africa wine buyer at Matthew Clark, added: "Matthew Clark is incredibly proud to partner with Amandla on their entry to the UK on-trade. Appealing to a new generation of wine drinkers, Amandla has already made waves in the off-trade and we're confident that with their powerful story and excellent wines, they will be a hit with our on-trade customers. We are excited to launch Amandla into our range just ahead of Christmas."












