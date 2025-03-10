Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Mick O’Connell joins Bonhams in head of wine role

By Andrew Catchpole
Published:  10 March, 2025

Mick O’Connell MW has been appointed as head of wine UK & Europe at global auctioneer Bonhams, with a remit to drive growth strategies across those territories.

The appointment comes as part of an ongoing investment in the wines and spirits department at Bonhams under the direction of Amayès Aouli, who joined as global head of wines & spirits in 2024.

In addition to becoming Ireland’s youngest MW when he graduated in 2016, O’Connell had most recently worked for Handford Wines, while also penning a wine column for Ireland’s Business Post. He is also known as the founder of Neighbourhood Wine retail group, which brought a fresh approach to selling and marketing the product.

“I am thrilled to be joining Bonhams strong global team at such an exciting time for Wine & Spirits,” said O’Connell.

“I look forward to using my expertise across the trade to enhance the success of this prestigious auction house committed to growth across the UK & Europe and beyond.”

Aouli added: “We are delighted to welcome Mick, a highly respected professional in the industry, to join the innovative and global team of Bonhams.

“The UK & Europe regions are crucial for Bonhams’ growth, and Mick’s wealth of experience and knowledge will support the expansion of Bonhams’ Wine & Spirits department.”

O’Connell’s appointment comes as part of a strengthening of the Bonhams team across the Americas, Asia, and Europe, including the recent appointment of Terrence Tang as head of wine & spirits in Asia.





Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

Hallgarten and MDCV announce fresh partn...

Hallgarten partners with Grand National...

Campari Group delivers ‘topline organic...

Spirits to steal the show at LWF 2025

Gérard Basset Foundation launches Lauren...

Maltby&Greek announces new head of wine

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Sud de France Top 100

View the Top 100 2024 competition results here...

Blogs 

Talking innovation and opening doors with LWC

Koshu brings flavour of Japan to London

Maltby&Greek tasting – a window on Greece

Blogs »

Past stories »

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2025. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95