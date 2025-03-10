Mick O’Connell joins Bonhams in head of wine role

By Andrew Catchpole

Mick O’Connell MW has been appointed as head of wine UK & Europe at global auctioneer Bonhams, with a remit to drive growth strategies across those territories.

The appointment comes as part of an ongoing investment in the wines and spirits department at Bonhams under the direction of Amayès Aouli, who joined as global head of wines & spirits in 2024.

In addition to becoming Ireland’s youngest MW when he graduated in 2016, O’Connell had most recently worked for Handford Wines, while also penning a wine column for Ireland’s Business Post. He is also known as the founder of Neighbourhood Wine retail group, which brought a fresh approach to selling and marketing the product.

“I am thrilled to be joining Bonhams strong global team at such an exciting time for Wine & Spirits,” said O’Connell.

“I look forward to using my expertise across the trade to enhance the success of this prestigious auction house committed to growth across the UK & Europe and beyond.”

Aouli added: “We are delighted to welcome Mick, a highly respected professional in the industry, to join the innovative and global team of Bonhams.

“The UK & Europe regions are crucial for Bonhams’ growth, and Mick’s wealth of experience and knowledge will support the expansion of Bonhams’ Wine & Spirits department.”

O’Connell’s appointment comes as part of a strengthening of the Bonhams team across the Americas, Asia, and Europe, including the recent appointment of Terrence Tang as head of wine & spirits in Asia.











