Bancroft adds first Czech winery to portfolio

By Hamish Graham

Thaya, based in Moravia, Czech Republic, is the first Czech winery to be added to importer Bancroft’s portfolio.

The winery, which can be found in the Znoimo sub-region of Moravia, is steered by Czech winemaker Jakub Smrčka (pictured). The winemaker produced his first vintage in 2011 at only 20 years of age and now cultivates an array of grapes varieties at the 105ha vineyard, including Pinot Blanc, Veltlinské Zelené (Grüner Veltliner) and Zweigeltrebe (Zweigelt).

Lenka Sedlackova MW, head of brand management and buyer for Central and Eastern Europe at Bancroft Wines believes the winery can provide a diverse offering for the importer.

She commented: “As a native Czech, importing wines from my home country seems long overdue. The long hiatus was largely practical. I was waiting for the right project, a winery that can offer a wide spectrum of wines at great value and potential to work in varied distribution channels; wines that are modern, clean and approachable, with lower ABVs and that drinkability factor. Thaya ticks all the boxes.”

“Thaya works with a vast array of varieties native to the countries of the former Austro-Hungarian Empire and so you won’t be surprised to find Grüner Veltliner or St. Laurent amongst them. The styles are quite different from their Austrian counterparts, often lower in alcohol and with a leaner structure though always fruit-driven.”

Ivo Jakubec, export manager of Thaya winery, trusts the partnership can help Czech wines get more of a foothold in the UK.

“We are thrilled to officially announce Thaya's partnership with Bancroft, ensuring that our wines are well represented in the UK Market. Czech wines are little-known on the wine map, but we feel that this collaboration will help highlight the quality achieved in Moravia.”

The wines will be available to taste at Bancroft's Spring and Summer Edit on 24 March, with winemaker Jakub Smrčka in attendance.










