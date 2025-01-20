Scottish Budget: thousands of venues miss out on rates relief

By Hamish Graham

The introduction of 40% business rates relief for hospitality venues in Scotland with a rateable value of up to £51,000 will be a welcome introduction for many but could see more than 2,500 businesses ineligible for the scheme.

The 40% rates relief north of the border is far narrower in scope than the relief introduced in England in the Autumn Budget, where businesses with a rateable value of up to £110,000 are eligible for the same support. An increase to the intermediate and higher property rate in the same Budget means many businesses ineligible for the tax relief could see their rates bill increase substantially year on year.

Leon Thompson, executive director of UKHospitality Scotland, is frustrated by the Scottish government’s decision: “The lack of business rates relief has been the thorn in the side of Scottish hospitality for several years, and there was enormous optimism when the Scottish government announced relief measures in its Budget in December.

“That optimism quickly turned to despair for the thousands of businesses that realised they would be ineligible and that their bills would actually increase next year. For the third year in a row, many Scottish venues will also be tens of thousands worse off than their English competitors, too,” he said.

UKHospitality is calling on the SNP-led government to change its course and expand the relief so all hospitality venues can reap the benefits of the tax relief.







