Feliz Rioja celebrates '167% average increase in sales' during November

By James Lawrence

Feliz Rioja, a campaign organised in association with UK independents and on-trade venues, is celebrating a surge in Rioja sales last month, as 150 businesses joined forces to promote Spain's seminal wine region.

According to the organisers: “Feliz Rioja resulted in an 167% average increase in the volume of Rioja and a 16% average increase in the value of Rioja sold during November 2024, compared to the previous month. On average, participants showcased 13 different Rioja wines as part of their Feliz Rioja promotions and added two entirely new Rioja listings to their range, with the average price of Rioja sold during the campaign being £20.29.”

A key part of the campaign was the award of three £1000 cash prizes, given to indies and restaurants who orchestrated “the most creative and show-stopping” efforts to enthuse consumers and drive sales.

“The prize for the best on-trade campaign went to Bristol-based restaurant BOX-E, for its dedicated by the glass listings, impressive and educational POS displays, and effective digital activity. Its activities resulted in over a 200% increase in Rioja sales year on year,” said a representative from Feliz Rioja.

Meanwhile, the prize for the best off-trade campaign went to Worcester-based retailer Bottles Wine Shop, lauded for its “expertly organised weekly tastings, large social media campaign and carefully curated window display".

As a result, the business recorded a 900% increase in Rioja sales month on month.

Lastly, the prize for the best digital campaign went to Cornwall-based Old Chapel Cellars, 2024 Rioja Wine Club participant.

The merchant was given special recognition for hosting a wine fair with dedicated Rioja tasting tables that was attended by nearly 200 people, in addition to running weekly producer-focused tastings, and spreading content on social media.







