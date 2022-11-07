Subscriber login Close [x]
DO Rueda inviting UK trade to join #TasteRueda campaign

By Harpers Editorial team
Published:  07 November, 2022

Aimed at indies and restaurants, DO Rueda’s new marketing campaign is inviting sign-ups to join in the promotion of Rueda wines across the UK.

The #TasteRueda campaign will support the on and off-trade as organisers seek to raise the profile of Verdejo, Spain’s most popular white wine grape, which is native to the region of Rueda.

Stores and restaurants that want to participate are eligible to apply for a bursary of up to £1,000 to support and set up the promotion.

    • READ MORE: How Rueda is coming of age

Santiago Mora, director of the DO Rueda, said, “Our wineries are encouraged by the uplift in interest in wines from DO Rueda in the UK market in recent years. This has prompted us to build our campaign investment in the UK this year and expand to include consumer activation and retail/on-trade support.”

To find out more about the promotion and details of the campaign, go to tasterueda.uk or contact charlotte@bespokedrinksmedia.com.



