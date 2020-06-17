Bordeaux Wine Month opens up annual promo to on-trade

By Andrew Catchpole

Bordeaux Wine Month will be back for its third annual outing this autumn, once again inviting the trade to have a shot at promoting the best from France’s flagship region.

In addition to independent merchants, this year’s activity will is also open for the first time to independent restaurants, with a ‘Bordeaux by the Glass’ initiative planned.

Designed to provide a platform for independent businesses to “encourage new and existing customers to discover the incredible diversity, quality and affordability of modern Bordeaux”, the promotion ties in with the CIVB’s (Conseil Interprofessionnel du Vin de Bordeaux) aim to raise the profile of the mid-level wines.

Independent merchants taking part will receive POs, a digital tool box and £200, plus advice on how to maximise their promotion of the wines.

Qualifying on-trade participants, meanwhile, will receive £400 to support their Bordeaux by the Glass campaigns.

A trip to Bordeaux, along with cash prizes, will be up for grabs for those merchants and restaurants that “get creative with their tastings [and create] the most engaging online and social media campaigns”.

“Feedback from past promotions has been exceptional, with retailers selling on average 20 more cases of Bordeaux than usual,” said Fiona Juby, UK marketing consultant for Bordeaux Wines UK.

“From classic red blends to crisp whites, juicy rosés and delicious sparkling Crémants, there is a huge range of styles coming from Bordeaux that suit any occasion, palate or budget. Bordeaux Wine Month is a fantastic way for retailers and, this year, restaurants to showcase this diversity, drive trial and increase sales.”





The deadline for both retailers and restaurants to register their interest for participation is 31 July, with the promotion operating on a 'first come, first served' basis.

Retailers can get involved by clicking here.

Restaurants can register their interest here.



