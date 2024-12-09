‘Actually Made In’ campaign hits new milestone

By James Lawrence

A campaign to promote “a collective message of transparency, community, and education” has united over 140 different craft distilleries in the UK, after being founded with just four members in April 2024.

According to the group's website, the initiative aims to “elevate the presence of craft distilleries and their associated brands”, in addition to “supporting local businesses to survive and thrive”.

Distilleries associated with the campaign include Porthcawl Welsh Dry Gin, Monmouth Gin Co, The Spirit of Manchester Distillery and York Gin.

Much of their promotional work has been carried out on social media, utilising the hashtag ‘ActuallyMadeIn'.

Interested parties are encouraged to “showcase their daily operations, share behind-the-scenes content, and narrate their unique stories”.

More recently, the group launched a festive social media campaign, offering participants the chance to win one of 10 bespoke distillery and hotel experience packages.

Chris Leeke, MD at Hensol Castle Distillery (pictured), said: “We believe it’s vital for consumers to know the story behind their drinks – where they’re made, who makes them and the passion that goes into every bottle. The Actually Made In campaign is a powerful way to shine a spotlight on authenticity and celebrate the incredible craftsmanship found across the UK.”









