Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

‘Actually Made In’ campaign hits new milestone

By James Lawrence
Published:  09 December, 2024

A campaign to promote “a collective message of transparency, community, and education” has united over 140 different craft distilleries in the UK, after being founded with just four members in April 2024.

According to the group's website, the initiative aims to “elevate the presence of craft distilleries and their associated brands”, in addition to “supporting local businesses to survive and thrive”.

Distilleries associated with the campaign include Porthcawl Welsh Dry Gin, Monmouth Gin Co, The Spirit of Manchester Distillery and York Gin.

Much of their promotional work has been carried out on social media, utilising the hashtag ‘ActuallyMadeIn'.

Interested parties are encouraged to “showcase their daily operations, share behind-the-scenes content, and narrate their unique stories”.

More recently, the group launched a festive social media campaign, offering participants the chance to win one of 10 bespoke distillery and hotel experience packages.

Chris Leeke, MD at Hensol Castle Distillery (pictured), said: “We believe it’s vital for consumers to know the story behind their drinks – where they’re made, who makes them and the passion that goes into every bottle. The Actually Made In campaign is a powerful way to shine a spotlight on authenticity and celebrate the incredible craftsmanship found across the UK.”





Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

Coterie acquires Global Wine Solutions

Bibendum predicts top wine trends

Friday read: The forging of a Lebanese hero

Harpers Design Awards 2024: The full run...

Two Burgundy appellations follow in Poui...

Looking Back, Forging Ahead Q&A: Doug Wr...

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Sud de France Top 100

View the Top 100 2024 competition results here...

Blogs 

Armenia: A rising Caucasus star?

New Vinho Verde project sharpens Alvarinho focus

Lanzarote’s battle to protect tradition

Blogs »

Past stories »

Jobs 

...

Reporter – Harpers Wine & Spirit magazine

Jobs »
About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2024. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95