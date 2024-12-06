Subscriber login Close [x]
Coterie acquires Global Wine Solutions

By Andrew Catchpole
Published:  06 December, 2024

Bristol-based Global Wine Solutions (GWS) has become the latest business to join Coterie Holdings’ growing portfolio of wine companies.

Announced today (6 December), this ‘strategic partnership’ brings GWS into the Coterie fold, joining the likes of Hallgarten & Novum, Lay & Wheeler, Jera Wine and the Coterie Vaults storage facility.

Founded by CEO Liam Steevenson MW (pictured), GWS has successfully grown to become a pre-eminent supplier of quality wines and spirits to the superyacht sector, with offices in the UK, France and US.

Steevenson said of the acquisition: “We are thrilled to become part of the Coterie family. This partnership brings together two organisations with a shared passion for excellence and innovation in the wine industry.

“Working alongside the incredibly talented Lay & Wheeler team and with the resources that Coterie Vaults offers us and our clients, dramatically enhances our capabilities, helping us continue to deliver outstanding solutions to our customers.”

Coterie said that the integration of GWS would ‘strengthen its presence’ across international markets, not least with a ‘high net-worth’ clientele.

“Global Wine Solutions is a natural fit for Coterie," added Michael Saunders, CEO of Coterie Holdings. “Their expertise in sourcing and distributing fine wines and spirits to some very specific customer sectors aligns perfectly with our vision for growth and delivering excellence across the industry.”

The senior GWS team is to remain in place, said a release from Coterie, continuing to oversee day-to-day operations and to ensure continuity for clients.



