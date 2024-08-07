Michael Saunders: ‘Looking Back, Forging Ahead’

By Harpers Editorial team

We continue our summer Q&A series with Michael Saunders, CEO of the ever-evolving Coterie Holdings.

How has business been for you in the first half of 2024 and how do things compare to where you were last year?

It has been both great and fascinating. Coterie was only formed in the early part of 2023, and I joined January this year. What we have been able to achieve in a short space of time is exhilarating. So comparison isn’t really possible in a meaningful way.

How has the cost-of-living crisis played out across the year and what – if anything – have you been able to do to mitigate that?

It’s clear that consumers are being more cautious with their spend, whether that’s for wine at home or how they spend when they go out. We strive hard to ensure that they get great wines and a price that’s right – that they can find wines that will hopefully engage and be rewarding. It’s all about the right wine delivered with great service.

What are you most proud of achieving this year? Have you achieved any specific goals?

Coterie has moved forward far, far faster than we anticipated. It has been quite testing for some on the team, as the pace is relentless. But we are incredibly excited on what lies ahead. In terms of specific goals, we set ourselves some ambitious targets. As is so often the case, we have achieved many, but not all.

And what is the biggest cause for concern?

Your next question. But also the reality that Bordeaux has yet again failed to heed the warnings, so the 2023 en primeur campaign really didn’t deliver what it could so easily have done. Quite where the market will head now is a big unknown.

Specifically, what will be the likely impact on your business of the planned end of the temporary easement on wine duty on 1 February 2025?

I don’t really want to contemplate this happening, though of course we are planning. It’s stupendously unnecessary bureaucracy which will mean increased cost and complexity. I mean, just how stupid is the whole concept? We have to keep fighting.

What are the biggest drinking trends at the moment, and how do you expect that to change going into the autumn?

I love the fact that the varieties of wines being drunk continue to broaden, and I have been lucky to have the opportunity to familiarise myself with the Hallgarten range. An area of learning for me has been Steve Daniel’s work in Greece for the business. The wines are fabulous (and they sell). In many cases they can be an alternative for other more classic regions that are becoming out of range on price or have limited availability. The fact our customers enjoy selling these is very re-assuring and motivating.

Any other predictions for the second half of the year?

Despite headwinds, I’m very positive. There are signs economic pressures are easing; and with that businesses can start planning with more confidence. We certainly are. So I believe we can look forward with far more positivity than we have been able to in recent years.





Quick fire questions…

France, Italy or Spain? Italy

English fizz or Champagne? Right now, English (we used this for my daughter’s wedding a month ago – fabulous)

‘Normal’ or ‘natural’ wine? Absolutely normal

Brown or white spirits? Neither

Mixologist or mix it at home? Mixologist – theatre is all

Sharing plates or structured meal? Don’t need structure, but sharing always means the food I like best disappears first

Post-prandial preference? Sleep

Desert island treat? D’Yquem (I should be so lucky)











