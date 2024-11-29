New report sheds light 'on the future of consumption'

By James Lawrence

A new survey by Kantar has delved into the “decisions and circumstances behind three million food and drink occasions across three continents”, revealing a shifting landscape in terms of consumer priorities and dining trends.

Entitled Appetite for Growth, the report stated that “Germany and the UK are where snacking has taken hold, transformed from a minor habit into a full-blown behaviour”.

It also revealed “a noticeable difference in how various retailers capture these demand moments”.

According to Kantar: “Premium retailers like Waitrose in the UK typically command a greater share of these higher-spend occasions. For instance, in the “Time and Effort” moment, Waitrose outperforms competitors with an index of 133, compared to Asda’s 87. This is a strategic advantage. Waitrose’s ability to align with these high-spend, emotionally-driven moments positions them as a preferred choice for consumers seeking quality and a more refined experience.”

The report also contained insights into the key motivators that can influence “how Gen Z will eat and drink tomorrow”.

Focusing on the German market, Kantar's research suggested that Gen Z is part of a generation that is “200% more likely to choose high-protein or vegan diets than the folks who came before”.

The reported stated: “Brands that embrace this mindset, making sustainability a core part of their offering, will stand out and be more present in the lives of this new generation by finding new space in their hearts and minds. For this cohort of shoppers, the number is striking: 41% of meals are chosen for convenience, but almost always with an eye on sustainability. The companies that get this right, that weave these values into their products, will earn a place in their cart.”

Meanwhile, the study also analysed the impact of cultural norms on eating/dining behaviour.

“In the crowded markets of Europe, a Brit reaches for an on-the-go snack; a Spaniard sits down for a lunch that’s less a meal and more a leisurely affair, course after course. Each moment says something different about the people who live it. And yet, these habits are not carved in stone. They’re shifting, morphing, evolving — like the world around them,” said a representative from Kantar.

“For brands in the food and beverage game, these differences can sometimes feel like a riddle and a gift wrapped in the same package. Crack the code, and you’ve got a key to the pantry. Miss the mark, and you’re just another product lost in the supermarket aisle. In a world of such fluid habits, brands that are meaningfully different and present at the right moments have a real opportunity to stand out.”

However, to give a global perspective, Kantar interviewed a cross-section of consumers in nine countries, including the UK, France, Mexico, Germany, Italy and Spain.

It found that 37% of respondents prioritised ‘daily nourishment’ when making food decision, as opposed to just 13% who used eating to ‘unwind & relax’.









