EU Launches ‘More Than Only Food and Drink’ campaign

By James Lawrence

The European Union has unveiled a new PR initiative designed to promote the virtues of continental food and drink to UK industry professionals – highlighting food safety, quality, authenticity and sustainability credentials.

Entitled More Than Only Food and Drink, the campaign will focus on six product categories including processed meat, fresh dairy and cheese, bakery products and wine and spirits.

A team of specialist UK advisors, who are experts in each category, have been recruited to support the messaging. The campaign will also seek to improve the recognition and understanding of EU food quality labels such as Protected Denomination of Origin (PDO), Protected Geographical Indication (PGI) and EU Organic. In that regard, UK professionals will be invited to a series of events, seminars and interactive experiences.

According to the organisers: “This will include large-scale trade exhibitions, specialised seminars on topics including sustainability, exclusive roundtables focusing on wine and meat industries, and webinars in collaboration with leading trade publications. Innovation showcases will highlight cutting-edge EU food technologies and study trips to EU countries will provide hands-on experience with producers.”

Patrick McGuigan, cheese writer, educator and category advisor to the campaign, said: “This campaign aims to highlight the remarkable quality and diversity of food and drink made in the 27 Member States of the EU.

“From sustainable farming and traditional production practices to the EU Quality Labels scheme and strong food safety and traceability standards, the EU produces food and drink that is not only delicious, but is also rooted in cultural heritage, time-honoured traditions and innovation. As the campaign strapline says, it's More Than Only Food and Drink. The ultimate aim is to encourage the imports, use and sales of authentic EU agricultural food and beverage products in the UK.”



The key takeaways from Harpers recent Undiscovered European Wine Regions round table, convened in partnership with the More Than Only Food and Drink campaign, will appear in the December digital and print editions of the magazine.

















