Boutinot commits to Bottle Weight Accord

By James Lawrence
Published:  15 November, 2024

Manchester-based importer Boutinot has become the latest signatory to the Bottle Weight Accord, a de-carbonisation initiative spearheaded by the Sustainable Wine Roundtable.

As a key member of the Harpers Sustainability Charter, Boutinot is already taking great steps to reduce the environmental impact of its day-to-day operations, in addition to promoting employee well-being.

Nick Butler, head of product at Boutinot, said: “Since being members of the Sustainable Wine Round Table (SWR), we have found it really useful to engage with them on initiatives to drive sustainability in our sector.”

He added: “Signing up the Bottle Weight Accord is the next step. We’ll commit to reduce our average bottle weight to less than 420g. We look forward to positively collaborate with manufacturers, production centres, producers and customers to advocate best practice, and ultimately help de-carbonise our supply chain.”

Launched in November 2023, the Bottle Weight Accord stipulates a commitment to reducing the average weight of 750ml still wine bottles to 420g or below by the end of 2026.

Chile's Viña Concha y Toro, whose holding group of wineries includes wine brands Casillero del Diablo from Chile and Argentina's Trivento, has also signed up to the scheme.

Dr Peter Stanbury, research director at the SWR, commented: “We are delighted to have Boutinot join the Bottle Weight Accord. When it was launched a year ago, it was supported by retailers.

“Since then, a number of growers have joined, and Boutinot coming onboard shows that the Accord is relevant across the supply chain. We are excited to support Boutinot in this and other areas of their sustainability journey.”






