Perrier-Jouët toasts new Chardonnay cellar

By Andrew Catchpole

Maison Perrier-Jouët has announced the inauguration of its new Chardonnay dedicated cellar, aimed at enhancing this key grape variety in its wines.

Two and a half years in the coming, and brimming with newly crafted foudres and barrels sourced from France’s leading forests and tonnelleries, the cellar is reintroducing the use of wood, linking back to Perrier-Jouët’s nineteenth century winemaking heritage.

The new cellar, says cellar master Séverine Frerson (pictured), is “a tribute to the past which fully embraces the style of Perrier-Jouët, enhancing the floral character of Chardonnay”, which has long been the signature style of the wines.

The new cellar is also designed to reflect and enhance aspects of the Champagne house’s sustainable and regenerative viticultural practices, with the aim to have all fruit passing through its doors – and indeed all of its vineyards – under a regenerative viticultural scheme by 2030.

With the 2024 fruit now in, the house has also described it as a “beautiful harvest”, despite an “arduous year”, which has left yields significantly down.

The growing cycle was variously beset by heavy rain, mildew, frost and even scalding of the vines in late summer, making for something of a rollercoaster ride for many Champenois.

Maison Perrier-Jouët began its harvest with Pinot Meunier from Dizy and Pinot Noir from Ay on 12 September, concluding on 26 September with the final intake of Chardonnay.

“I’ve dreamed of a vintage like this for a long time, one with tension and acidity,” said Frerson.

“With the 2024 vintage we have a true Champagne vintage, a classic, like one from 2012 or 2016, and it’s thanks to the hard work of our teams, who handled a difficult harvest beautifully.”







