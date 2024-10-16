Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Perrier-Jouët toasts new Chardonnay cellar

By Andrew Catchpole
Published:  16 October, 2024

Maison Perrier-Jouët has announced the inauguration of its new Chardonnay dedicated cellar, aimed at enhancing this key grape variety in its wines.

Two and a half years in the coming, and brimming with newly crafted foudres and barrels sourced from France’s leading forests and tonnelleries, the cellar is reintroducing the use of wood, linking back to Perrier-Jouët’s nineteenth century winemaking heritage.

The new cellar, says cellar master Séverine Frerson (pictured), is “a tribute to the past which fully embraces the style of Perrier-Jouët, enhancing the floral character of Chardonnay”, which has long been the signature style of the wines.

The new cellar is also designed to reflect and enhance aspects of the Champagne house’s sustainable and regenerative viticultural practices, with the aim to have all fruit passing through its doors – and indeed all of its vineyards – under a regenerative viticultural scheme by 2030.

With the 2024 fruit now in, the house has also described it as a “beautiful harvest”, despite an “arduous year”, which has left yields significantly down.

The growing cycle was variously beset by heavy rain, mildew, frost and even scalding of the vines in late summer, making for something of a rollercoaster ride for many Champenois.

Maison Perrier-Jouët began its harvest with Pinot Meunier from Dizy and Pinot Noir from Ay on 12 September, concluding on 26 September with the final intake of Chardonnay.

“I’ve dreamed of a vintage like this for a long time, one with tension and acidity,” said Frerson.

“With the 2024 vintage we have a true Champagne vintage, a classic, like one from 2012 or 2016, and it’s thanks to the hard work of our teams, who handled a difficult harvest beautifully.”



Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

Armit Wines invests in staff to support...

Purnell’s restaurant closes after 17 yea...

Alcohol consumers less supportive of cal...

Liberty Wines reflects on Autumn/Winter...

Top 50 Drinks Wholesalers 2024: The full...

South Africa hopeful of recovery after ‘...

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Sud de France Top 100

View the Top 100 2024 competition results here...

Twitter

Blogs 

New Vinho Verde project sharpens Alvarinho focus

Lanzarote’s battle to protect tradition

Pushing Britain’s prestige fizz potential

Blogs »

Past stories »

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2024. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95