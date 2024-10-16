Armand de Brignac adds first vintage to luxury portfolio

By Jo Gilbert

Armand de Brignac Champagne has unveiled its first ever vintage release, a magnum of Blanc de Noirs from 2015 which will sit at the top of the pile as the house’s newest ultra-prestige cuvée.

Retailing for a hefty £2,650, the release is leaning into its rarity. Each bottle of Blanc de Noirs Vintage 2015 (1.5L) is inscribed with a unique number in addition to its disgorgement date, with only 1,258 available.

Armand de Brignac Champagne has until now focused on its range of non vintage prestige cuvées with quality craftsmanship to the fore. It has over 250 years of experience in the region, where the winemaking team focuses on creating Champagnes solely from the first portion of the press from top vineyards.

The 2015 Blanc de Noirs was rested in the cellars for over seven years until it was disgorged on 8 February 2024.

In 2015, the Champagne region experienced a wet spring followed by a warm, dry summer. Fruit quality held strong despite ‘the sharp duality of the weather conditions’, the house said, pointing to health of the red grapes which ‘resulted in some of the finest Pinot Noir and Pinot Meunier’.

The blend is 70% Pinot Noir from Grand Cru and Premier Cru vineyards, including Mailly and Verzenay. The remaining 30% Pinot Meunier hails from Chigny les Roses, Rilly la Montagne and Ludes, resulting in a 'distinct combination of fruits and aromas'.

Hoping to ‘create a Champagne worthy of a new generation’, the house is positioning the release as an example of its work to ‘push the boundaries in the heritage of Champagne blending’ as it continues to innovate and hone its signature style.

The Blanc de Noirs Vintage 2015 will be available at select retailers such as Harrods from November.











