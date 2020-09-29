Subscriber login Close [x]
Perrier-Jouët launches podcast celebrating outgoing Hervé Dechamps

Published:  29 September, 2020

Maison Perrier-Jouët has launched a podcast series celebrating the legacy of the House’s seventh cellar master Hervé Dechamps, who will retire next month after 37 years. 

For each of the six Artisans of the Wine episodes, Deschamps has invited a variety of internationally-renowned wine and gastronomy experts he has crossed paths with during his career to join him in discussion. 

The podcasts are hosted by writer and broadcaster Susie Barrie MW who will guide listeners through the series of conversations, which conclude with an in-depth conversation between Dechamps and his successor Séverine Frerson.

The project was aimed at “revealing the man behind the Perrier-Jouët’s cuvées”, said Perrier-Jouët. 

“Through anecdotes, personal stories, laughs and passionate discussions, Artisans of the Wine,” outlines Hervé Deschamps’ legacy, built during his 37 years at Perrier-Jouët. 

“From the evolution of the role of Cellar Master and the growing concerns on sustainability, to his creations for the House, this podcast offers a rare opportunity to hear about the unique savoir-faire of Perrier-Jouët from artisans of the wine themselves.”

High profile names taking part include Champagne expert and author, Alberto Lupetti; fellow Cellar Master Laurent Fresnet from Maison Mumm; Serena Sutcliffe, internationally-acclaimed Champagne specialist and former international head of Sotheby’s Wine and Giovanni Ferlito, sommelier and head of wines and beverages at The Ritz, London. 

The first three episodes are available from 23 September, with the following three episodes published weekly until 14 October when Deschamps will officially retire.

Since joining Perrier-Jouët in 1983 at the age of 26, Deschamps has created two of the House’s most iconic cuvées; Perrier-Jouët Belle Epoque Blanc de Blancs and Perrier-Jouët Blanc de Blancs.



