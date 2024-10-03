50 Top Wholesalers 2024 ranking: 20-11 revealed

By Harpers Editorial team

This week marks the unveiling of our Top 50 Drinks Wholesalers 2024 results, singling out and celebrating the best in the business when it comes to supplying wines, spirits and beers.

We have been revealing the Top 50 in tranches of 10 throughout the week. This continues with 20-11 today, released via Harpers’ YouTube channel at 11am, followed by the final Top 10 unveil at the same time tomorrow, on Friday 4 October.

You can click here to watch the results, from 20-11.

Drawn from a dynamic and ever evolving sector, our Top 50 Drinks Wholesalers are the companies that our judges deemed to have gone the extra mile in terms of quality of service, portfolio, innovation, plus much else besides. And their inclusion in this list is in recognition of that professionalism and attention to detail.

Do tune in, and we hope to see you again tomorrow morning, Friday 4 October at 11am, when we’ll be revealing the final 10, filmed at our Top 10 lunch reveal, again on Harpers’ YouTube channel.

We’d also like to extend a big thank you to our sponsor, Stoli Vodka, which helped make this year’s Top 50 Wholesalers such a success.

A big thank you too to our judges – Matteo Furlan, head of wines at The Dorchester; Sophie O’Neill, director of global procurement excellence at Compass Group; and Sam Thackeray, MD at Amber Beverages – for their professional and dedicated judging.

And finally, a big congratulations from Team Harpers to all who have made it into our Top 50 Drinks Wholesalers 2024… well done!







