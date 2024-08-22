Hallgarten & Novum Wines expands portfolio with global additions

By James Bayley

Wine importer Hallgarten & Novum Wines has expanded its portfolio, adding several prominent producers from around the world. The new additions include Llopart, a sparkling wine producer from Penedès, Viña VIK, a premium winery from Chile and Bosco Viticultori, a Prosecco producer from Veneto. This move aims to attract new customers in the second half of the year.

Llopart, an organic sparkling wine producer, crafts its wines at Can Llopart de Subirats in one of Penedès’ highest regions. The winery uses the term ‘Corpinnat’ on its labels, a designation for wines that are 100% organic, hand-harvested, estate-vinified and aged on lees for an extended period.

Also joining Hallgarten’s portfolio is Viña VIK, a premium Chilean producer founded in 2004 by Alex and Carrie Vik. Located in Millahue, in the foothills of the Andes, Viña VIK has earned high praise, with each vintage of its flagship wine receiving over 96 points from James Suckling over the past decade.

Read more: Hallgarten Wines adds Domaines Paul Jaboulet Aîné to French portfolio



Hallgarten has also become the exclusive on-trade distributor for Bosco Viticultori, offering Prosecco from the heart of Veneto. Bosco Viticultori’s team of 10 oenologists ensures consistent quality across their range, providing Hallgarten customers with a flexible and reliable Prosecco option.

Steve Daniel, head of buying at Hallgarten & Novum Wines, said: “We are extremely proud to be able to welcome such names as Viña VIK and Llopart to our portfolio; names I have long known and respected. In Viña VIK, we have a fantastic addition to our already strong Chilean offering. Their meticulous approach to every aspect of the winemaking process enables them to craft outstanding wines which will be great for our customers’ wine lists or shop shelves.

“Llopart really offers something different to our customer base. They are, quite rightly, setting themselves apart from Cava producers, creating world-beating sparkling wines that deserve a place on any wine list. Corpinnat is an exciting movement with a strong focus on terroir and quality and Llopart’s wines are a great example of this. With Llopart in our portfolio, our Spanish range now offers increased depth, breadth and diversity to the trade.”

Just last week the business announced it had further strengthened its portfolio by adding northern Rhône producer Domaines Paul Jaboulet Aîné. The portfolio now includes Domaine de Thalabert from Crozes-Hermitage and Parallèle 45 Côtes du Rhône, aligning with Hallgarten's strategy to enhance its premium wine selection and expand its business in 2024.

These new wines will be available for tasting at Hallgarten’s Grape Unveiling, Autumn Portfolio Tastings, in September. More information can be found on the company’s website.







