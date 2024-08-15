Subscriber login Close [x]
Hallgarten Wines adds Domaines Paul Jaboulet Aîné to French portfolio

By James Bayley
Published:  15 August, 2024

Hallgarten & Novum Wines has expanded its French portfolio with the addition of northern Rhône producer Domaines Paul Jaboulet Aîné. 

The wines will be available exclusively to the UK hospitality and retail sectors in time for the company’s Autumn Portfolio Tastings in September.

French wine buyer Beverly Tabbron MW highlighted Hallgarten’s historic connection with the Rhône region, which has been central to the company since its establishment in 1933. 

“As we look to expand our portfolio for the future, across all areas of the winemaking world, we have focused on the Rhône and are extremely excited to welcome another prestigious producer to our range,” Tabbron said.

Peter Hallgarten, a Rhône specialist, even authored a book on the region in the 1970s titled, Guide to the Wines of the Rhône.

The new additions include the Domaine de Thalabert from Crozes-Hermitage, the oldest vineyard in the appellation, and the Parallèle 45 Côtes du Rhône, both blanc and rouge, the oldest brand of Côtes-du-Rhône.

The inclusion of Domaines Paul Jaboulet Aîné aligns with Hallgarten’s plans to enhance its premium wine selection and expand its business in 2024. Founded in 1834, Domaines Paul Jaboulet Aîné cultivates vineyards across seven appellations in the Northern Rhône Valley. 

The Frey family has owned the estate since 2006, with winemaker Caroline Frey leading efforts in viticulture and biodiversity. Since 2016, the vineyards have been certified organic, and in 2021, they transitioned to biodynamic and regenerative farming practices.

Wines from Domaines Paul Jaboulet Aîné will be featured at Hallgarten & Novum Wines' Portfolio Tastings on 16, 17 and 18 September, where attendees can sample the new additions alongside other producer partners.



