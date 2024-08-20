Sporting events boost summer spending in UK hospitality

By James Bayley

Summer 2024 has been a significant period for Britain’s pubs, bars and restaurants, with major sporting events like Men’s Euro 2024, Wimbledon and the Paris Olympics contributing to an 11% rise in consumer spending compared to last summer.

Data from payment technology firm Dojo indicates that individual spending in pubs and bars increased by 11% during this ‘summer of sport’ compared to last year. There was also a 9% rise in transactions by UK cardholders, suggesting that more people were heading out to enjoy these events in hospitality venues.

Despite the ongoing cost of living challenges, a survey by Dojo found that 28% of UK adults were likely to visit pubs for football and planned to watch Euro 2024 in pubs or restaurants. In London, 46% of residents spent more time in pubs, bars and restaurants than the previous summer.

Read more: Alcohol consumption in Ireland falls by nearly a third



The survey also highlighted that many Brits value speed when enjoying sports at these venues. Long queues at the bar and payment delays frustrated nearly 40% of respondents, while 51% considered quick payment the most important factor for an enjoyable experience.

Dojo’s research further revealed that outdoor seating was essential for customers visiting hospitality venues this summer.

Jon Knott, head of research and market insights at Dojo, noted that the summer of sport has provided a much-needed boost to the UK’s hospitality sector.

“It's fantastic to see people making the most of the summer of sport and enjoying the experiences our pubs, bars and restaurants have to offer. Although easy to overlook, an important part of the overall experience during festivities is being able to pay quickly and reliably,” said Knott.

The top recommendations from pub-goers for improving payment experiences include more contactless payment terminals, faster transactions and better security measures.







