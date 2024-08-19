Alcohol consumption in Ireland falls by nearly a third

By James Bayley

Alcohol consumption in Ireland has decreased by almost one-third over the past two decades, according to a new study.

The report, commissioned by the Drinks Industry Group of Ireland (DIGI) and authored by economist Anthony Foley, reveals that the average annual consumption of pure alcohol per adult has fallen to just under 10 litres.

Beer remains the most popular choice, accounting for 42.9% of the market in 2023, although this is slightly down from 43.5% in 2022. Wine has gained ground, making up 28.3% of consumption, up from 26.7% the previous year. Spirits account for 22.6% of the market, a small drop from 23.2% in 2022, while cider represents 6.2% of total consumption, down from 6.6%.

The report shows a 31% decrease in alcohol consumption since its peak in 2001. Despite a 0.9% overall increase in alcohol consumption in 2023 compared to 2022, the rise in Ireland's adult population led to a 1.5% decrease in per-adult consumption, with the average falling from 10.11 litres in 2022 to 9.96 litres in 2023.

The news comes shortly after the DIGI called for a 15% reduction in excise tax over the next two years, highlighting that Ireland's alcohol tax rates are currently the second highest in the EU and UK.

A DIGI spokesperson noted that the long-term decline in consumption reflects a shift towards more moderate drinking habits among Irish adults, with an increasing preference for low- or zero-alcohol products.

The report also pointed out that despite recent challenges, including the pandemic and rising costs, the drinks industry has adapted to changing consumer preferences, with a growing number of distillers and brewers catering to both locals and tourists. The DIGI plans to lobby for tax cuts in the upcoming budget, arguing that the high cost of doing business in Ireland continues to affect the drinks and hospitality sector.







