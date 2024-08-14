MP urges government to address non-alcoholic drink prices

By James Bayley

The government has been urged to collaborate with the drinks industry to reduce the cost of non-alcoholic beers and wines. Mark Pritchard, the MP for The Wrekin, advised health minister Andrew Gwynne to explore ways to lower prices for these drinks.

Pritchard argued that non-alcoholic beverages should be priced lower than their alcoholic counterparts to improve public health and address alcohol-related crime. He suggested that government ministers engage with manufacturers and importers of non-alcoholic beers, wines and spirits to make these options more affordable.

The Conservative MP pointed out that recent government reforms have led to alcoholic drinks being taxed according to their strength, a measure he claims promotes responsible drinking. He noted that drinks with alcohol content below 3.5% are taxed at a lower rate, while stronger drinks incur higher duties.

Roddy Nicoll, founder of Spirits of Virtue, commented on the challenges of pricing non-alcoholic drinks competitively. “Non-alcs are, in my opinion, overpriced at the moment. This is driven by unreasonable expectations of launching brands and the huge marketing cost that has to be recouped,” Nicoll told Harpers.

Nicoll explained that the higher cost of non-alcoholic beverages is due to premium ingredients and the complex production processes required to replicate the taste of alcoholic drinks. He added, “Our primary focus is on sourcing premium ingredients that ensure a top-tier taste experience, which often comes at a higher cost. Additionally, the production process... is intricate and requires advanced technology and expertise.”

While Pritchard called for government intervention, Nicoll stressed that the responsibility lies with producers. “At Spirits of Virtue, we believe it's primarily our responsibility to address the affordability of non-alcoholic drinks... by investing in more efficient processes and sourcing, we can reduce costs without compromising on quality,” Nicoll said. He concluded, “Ultimately, it's up to us to make these beverages accessible to everyone, rather than relying on government intervention.”

A government spokesperson told Harpers: “We have set out our ambition to create a National Health Service fit for the future, prioritising preventative public health measures to support people to live longer, healthier lives, which includes reducing alcohol-related harms.

“Our common-sense approach to alcohol duty supports people to drink at low-risk levels, while encouraging producers to innovate in the lower-strength market.”







