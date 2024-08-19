Subscriber login Close [x]
Brown Family Wine Group appoints Hallgarten & Novum as UK distributor

By James Bayley
Published:  19 August, 2024

Australia’s Brown Family Wine Group has chosen Hallgarten & Novum Wines as the exclusive UK distributor for its Brown Brothers range. The team at Hallgarten will be responsible for introducing the wines, which have alcohol content ranging from 0-15%, to the UK’s hospitality and retail sectors.

The Brown Family has been producing wine in Victoria, Australia, for over 135 years. Their focus on innovation has driven the development of new wines and vineyards across prime Australian regions.

Jim Wilson, portfolio director at Hallgarten, expressed enthusiasm about adding the Brown Brothers range, highlighting its diverse appeal, including low and no-alcohol options as well as traditional styles from Victoria.

“We are very excited to welcome Brown Brothers Wines diverse range of wines into our portfolio,” said Wilson. “The selection we have added to our portfolio really does offer something for everybody; ticking the boxes for low and no alcohol wines, as well as traditional styles from the Victoria region,” he added.

This partnership enhances Hallgarten’s Australian portfolio during a period of growth, which has seen the company expand its team and wine offerings in 2024.

Earlier this year Hallgarten was appointed as the exclusive UK distributor for The Rathbone Wine Group, a prominent family-owned Australian fine wine producer. At the time, the move marked the first major appointment since Hallgarten came under the ownership of Coterie Holdings last year. The Rathbone Wine Group’s wineries include – Yering Station, Mount Langi Ghiran and Xanadu.



