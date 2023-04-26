Walker & Wodehouse to host ‘Wine Emporium’ tasting

By James Bayley

Walker & Wodehouse, partner to Harpers 50 Best Indies, is lining up a ‘carefully curated selection’ of indie-focused wines for its annual tasting on 3 May.

The event will showcase over 150 rare and exclusive wines from Walker & Wodehouse’s portfolio of producers including; Chateau St Cosme, Argento and La Guita, plus new additions – Santo (Santorini) (pictured) and Escoces Volante (Spain).

Attendees can choose from an assemblage of Champagne’s to start off their tasting adventure with the likes of Laurent Perrier Grand Siecle No. 25 or Palmer & Co available.

There will also be a select range of exclusive reserve wines from Rathbone Wine Group (Xanadu, Yering Station and Mount Langi Ghiran) on offer.

Joshua Butler, director of sales at Walker & Wodehouse said: “We’re delighted to be back hosting a tasting this year, where we can show our incredible range of wines to our customers and show the breadth of our portfolio. It’s an exciting time for the off trade and independent merchants, and we’re thrilled that our customers will have the opportunity to re-discover an old favourite or find something new.”

Walker & Wodehouse’s Wine Emporium will take place on 3 May, from 12 to 5pm at Tanner & Co, 50 Bermondsey Street, SE1 3UD. To sign up click here.