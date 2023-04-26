Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Walker & Wodehouse to host ‘Wine Emporium’ tasting

By James Bayley
Published:  26 April, 2023

Walker & Wodehouse, partner to Harpers 50 Best Indies, is lining up a ‘carefully curated selection’ of indie-focused wines for its annual tasting on 3 May.

The event will showcase over 150 rare and exclusive wines from Walker & Wodehouse’s portfolio of producers including; Chateau St Cosme, Argento and La Guita, plus new additions – Santo (Santorini) (pictured) and Escoces Volante (Spain).

Attendees can choose from an assemblage of Champagne’s to start off their tasting adventure with the likes of Laurent Perrier Grand Siecle No. 25 or Palmer & Co available.

There will also be a select range of exclusive reserve wines from Rathbone Wine Group (Xanadu, Yering Station and Mount Langi Ghiran) on offer.

Joshua Butler, director of sales at Walker & Wodehouse said: “We’re delighted to be back hosting a tasting this year, where we can show our incredible range of wines to our customers and show the breadth of our portfolio. It’s an exciting time for the off trade and independent merchants, and we’re thrilled that our customers will have the opportunity to re-discover an old favourite or find something new.”

Walker & Wodehouse’s Wine Emporium will take place on 3 May, from 12 to 5pm at Tanner & Co, 50 Bermondsey Street, SE1 3UD. To sign up click here.

Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

Majestic makes ‘biggest investment ever...

Majestic announces new rosé listing

Scotland’s alcohol advertising ban ‘sent...

Sam Linter says farewell to Bolney

Morandé Wine Group reveals new winemakin...

ProWein survey reveals opportunities for...

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Brittany’s new wave of wines

Chiaretto eyes Provence's crown

Talking Torbato: Sardinia's rising star

Blogs »

Past stories »

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2023. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95