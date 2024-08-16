Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

UK pub market forecast to grow by 1.7% in 2024, reaching £23.6bn

By James Bayley
Published:  16 August, 2024

The UK pub and bar market is expected to grow by 1.7% in 2024, reaching a total value of £23.6 billion, according to Lumina Intelligence’s latest report

The growth lags behind the broader eating-out market, which is projected to rise by 2.8%. The sector faces challenges due to higher staff costs and poor weather, which are offsetting improvements in household finances and the economy, leading to a mixed outlook.

The report reveals a divide within the sector, with managed operators performing better than anticipated. Managed pubs and bars are set to achieve a 2.4% increase in turnover, raising their market value share to 51% from 25% of sites in 2024. However, the overall pub market is experiencing difficulties, with an expected net closure of six pubs per week, resulting in a 0.8% decline in the number of outlets, bringing the total to 41,729. Rising business rates, alcohol duty, and staff costs are key factors contributing to these closures.

Consumer habits are shifting, with dinner and drink-only occasions driving pub visits. Quality experiences are increasingly in demand, with many consumers preferring independent and high-quality venues for weekend dinners and social gatherings. Within the alcohol sector, there is a trend towards purchasing fewer drinks per visit, but choosing more premium options, reflecting a focus on quality over quantity.

The frequency of pub visits is declining, down 1.7% year-on-year, mirroring broader lifestyle changes and health trends, including reduced alcohol consumption. In response, leading operators are targeting younger visitors through innovative ‘zoning’ strategies. This involves creating different areas within venues for various purposes, incorporating technology, and offering differentiated experiences to enhance customer engagement.

Looking forward, economic stability is anticipated to support a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.9% from 2024 to 2027, with the market value expected to reach £24.9bn. Operators are likely to focus on premium experiences, accommodation, and zoning to create versatile spaces that cater to a variety of occasions. The shift in lifestyle patterns, such as reduced commuting, is also driving renewed interest in suburban sites.



Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

Waud Wines acquires Handford Wines, expa...

Riots cause major decline in sales as bu...

Michael Saunders: ‘Looking Back, Forging...

US imposes anti-dumping duties on glass...

Bibendum secures 16 new wine listings at...

Winemakers react to Hungary’s hottest July

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Sud de France Top 100

View the Top 100 2024 competition results here...

Twitter

Blogs 

New Vinho Verde project sharpens Alvarinho focus

Lanzarote’s battle to protect tradition

Pushing Britain’s prestige fizz potential

Blogs »

Past stories »

Jobs 

...

Alliance Wine: Head of Buying

Jobs »
About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2024. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95