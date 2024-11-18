Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Hospitality in resurgence after 'easing financial pressure' buoys consumer confidence

By James Lawrence
Published:  18 November, 2024

A new survey by Lumina Intelligence has revealed promising signs of a modest recovery in the UK on-trade, with both consumer spend and frequency of visits rising in October 2024.

Benchmarking last month against October 2023, Lumina’s Eating and Drinking Out Panel (EDOP) found that “easing financial pressures and stable autumnal weather” had lifted market performance metrics across several key indicators.

According to the report: “Market penetration has increased by 3.4 percentage points to 59.9%, while the frequency of visits climbed by 9% to an average of 1.6 visits per consumer. Average spend per visit also rose significantly by 18.8% year-on-year, reaching £19.35. Together, these figures underscore stronger consumer engagement and heightened activity in the market, driven by growing consumer confidence and the financial flexibility to enjoy social occasions.”

It continued: “This shift in consumer behaviour has also brought about notable changes in where consumers are choosing to visit. Pubs and bars saw an upturn in popularity in October, gaining a 3.3 percentage point increase in visit share to reach 17% of total occasions. This resurgence signals a shift towards social-led gatherings, as consumers return to pubs and bars for drink-focused occasions.”

However, the rise in pub visits was offset by a decline in retail, quick service restaurants (QSR) and coffee shop market share, perhaps indicating a paradigm shift among UK consumers and a renewed focus on collective drinking.

Meanwhile, beer remains the most popular beverage in the on-trade according to the report, commanding a 54% overall market share. Wine and cider are in second and third place, with 30% and 13% respectively. Yet the data suggests that wine and beer are losing ground to cocktails and spirits at dinner, as consumers increasingly eschew a glass of Sauvignon Blanc for a Manhattan.

“The data also notes a year-on-year increase in smaller and more discretionary occasions, particularly drink-only and breakfast outings, reflecting an expanding interest in flexible, informal outings,” the report stated.

“Lumina Intelligence advises suppliers to support operators in broadening their offerings across varied day parts to capture and sustain this renewed consumer interest.”








Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

International Organisation of Vine & Win...

Vagabond Wines appoints new MD

Michael Vachon parts company with Maveri...

Visionary winemaker Yiannis Boutaris dies

Cru Bourgeois de Medoc looks to 2030 cla...

New study shines light on future trends...

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Sud de France Top 100

View the Top 100 2024 competition results here...

Blogs 

Armenia: A rising Caucasus star?

New Vinho Verde project sharpens Alvarinho focus

Lanzarote’s battle to protect tradition

Blogs »

Past stories »

Jobs 

...

Reporter – Harpers Wine & Spirit magazine

Jobs »
About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2024. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95