Waitrose secures listing with Akashi-Tai sake

By James Bayley

Akashi-Tai has secured a national grocery listing with Waitrose. The partnership signals Akashi-Tai’s continued expansion in the UK and the growth of the sake category. From August, Akashi-Tai will be the exclusive sake available at Waitrose, offering three different SKUs.

In 2023, the UK imported around 2 million litres of sake, a 20% increase from the previous year, highlighting its growing popularity alongside the rise of bars and Japanese restaurants in London.

Recent data from Waitrose shows a 241% year-on-year increase in searches for sake on its website, including a 100% rise in plum sake searches (The Times, 2024). This surge in interest aligns with forecasts from Fortune Business Insights, predicting the global sake market will reach £8.71bn by 2026, growing at an annual rate of 4.84%.

John Vine, partner and spirits buyer at Waitrose, said: “We’re delighted to bring Akashi-Tai to our shelves at Waitrose, especially as customer demand continues to grow for artisan sake. It’s the perfect tipple for enjoying on its own or pairing with food.”

Trevenon Weeks, MD at Marussia Beverages UK, added: “We are thrilled to be entering into this partnership with Waitrose.

“This listing marks a significant milestone for Akashi-Tai, allowing us to bring our premium sake to a greater audience. We believe that Waitrose customers will appreciate the exceptional quality and craftsmanship of Akashi-Tai. The versatility of our sake makes it perfect for all occasions, offering something for everyone to enjoy.”

Akashi-Tai products at Waitrose

Akashi-Tai Honjozo Tokubetsu Sake 72cl (£23 RRP)

Akashi-Tai Junmai Sparkling Sake 30cl (£15 RRP)

Akashi-Tai Umeshu Sake Liqueur 50cl (£21 RRP)

Named after its home city, Akashi-Tai’s sake is produced by an independent family-run brewery using Yamadanishiki rice and spring water from the Akashi region. The beverage is made by fermenting rice that has been polished to remove the bran.







