Ridgeview named official sparkling wine supplier for Goodwood Estate

By James Bayley

Ridgeview has been named the Official English Sparkling Wine Supplier for the Goodwood Estate, with wines available at Goodwood Estate properties for the next three years.

Visitors to the estate can enjoy three selected wines - Ridgeview’s Bloomsbury, Fitzrovia and Blanc de Blancs – on all food and beverage menus. These wines will also be featured at the Ridgeview Pavilion at Goodwood Racecourse during the Qatar Goodwood Festival from 30 July to 3 August. The wines will be available at Goodwood House, The Goodwood Hotel, Goodwood Cottages, Hound Lodge, Goodwood Aerodrome, The Kennels and Goodwood Racecourse throughout the year.

Tamara Roberts, Ridgeview's chief executive officer, said: “We’re all extremely excited to be working with Goodwood. Even from the initial discussions, we could see how well our brands aligned with one another. Our collective focus on quality, passion, authenticity, attention to detail, and the importance of family moments and celebration, epitomise our brand ethos of ‘Life is celebrating’. This is why we see this as just the start of a long-term collaboration with the Goodwood team.”

Goodwood hosts one million visitors across the estate each year. Ellie Cundy, general manager of The Kennels and Hound Lodge at Goodwood, added: “We are delighted to partner with Ridgeview as our Official English Sparkling Wine Supplier. Their ethos of 'Life is for celebrating' perfectly aligns with Goodwood's values and our passion for creating exceptional experiences. This partnership is a natural fit and we look forward to offering our guests the exquisite taste of Ridgeview wines, enhancing the celebratory atmosphere that is at the heart of Goodwood.”

Martin McGowan, Ridgeview's trade sales director, continued: “Goodwood presents a brilliant opportunity for us to showcase our wines as part of all the amazing guest experiences within the Estate and across a broad range of celebratory moments. The partnership extends our footprint in the premium hospitality sector where we have long-established relationships with the likes of the Royal Opera House, The Goring, Browns, Kensington Palace and the Royal Society of Arts, to name a few. We can’t wait to ensure all that we do with Goodwood creates lasting and enjoyable experiences for its guests in the years to come.”

Last year, Ridgeview declared its harvest the ‘largest ever’. Despite a mixed-weather year, the late burst of summer sunshine has contributed to a bountiful harvest for Ridgeview, with the estate expected to press over 30% more than its previous record year in 2018.

The strong harvest coincided with Ridgeview’s recent £4.8m investment into new facilities, which will enable it to increase production by over 100% over the next five years.

England is now home to over 900 wineries producing 12 million bottles with sparking wine representing 68%. Ridgeview’s recent investments include a new onsite 150-cover restaurant the Rows & Vines which has assisted in Ridgeview welcoming over 18,000 visitors so far in 2023.







