Five minutes with Luca Marrone

By James Bayley
Published:  30 July, 2024

Luca Marrone, chief winemaker for Grattamacco, discusses the journey of Bolgheri Superiore from 1991 to 2021, focusing on its balance of innovation and tradition.

As we taste through these landmark vintages, what are the distinctive characteristics that define each year?

Each vintage has unique characteristics. For example, 1991 showcases Grattamacco’s youthful purity, while 2006 represents the harmony of Bolgheri’s new millennium character. The 2016 vintage is noted for its richness and completeness, and 2021 stands out for its complexity.

How has the terroir of Bolgheri influenced the expression of these wines over time?

Climate change has increased the complexity and structure of Grattamacco’s wines without sacrificing freshness. Organic farming has been a cornerstone, enhancing vine resilience and the wines’ authentic expression.

Over four decades, what have been the most significant challenges in maintaining consistency and quality in Grattamacco Bolgheri Superiore? And what have been the most rewarding moments?

Significant challenges include maintaining consistency while increasing production, exemplified by the acquisition of 10ha in Casa Vecchia. Rewarding moments include overcoming difficult vintages like 2012 and 2017.

What role do you believe Grattamacco plays in shaping the identity of Bolgheri wines?

Grattamacco has always been an essential player in paving the way for the unique mix of tradition and innovation in the region.




