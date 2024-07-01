Toku Saké partners with Enotria&Coe to expand UK market reach

By James Bayley

Starting from July, Enotria&Coe will distribute Toku Saké’s flagship Junmai Daiginjo saké, with plans to introduce Toku’s latest release later this summer.

Enotria&Coe’s 70-member team, spread across key UK cities, will collaborate with Toku’s in-house advocacy team to establish strong partnerships with potential customers. The business also plans to offer training and educational programmes aimed at enhancing the knowledge and appreciation of saké among its trade partners.

The partnership comes shortly after Toku appointed Hollywood actress Cate Blanchett as its creative director amid increasing global awareness and demand for Japanese saké. Japanese saké exports reached a record high of 47.5bn Japanese yen (US$361m) in 2022, marking an 18% increase from the previous year and a 431% surge since 2012.

Brewed in Asahikawa, Hokkaido, known for its freezing conditions, Toku Saké employs traditional techniques developed over 120 years by one of the region’s oldest breweries. It uses highly polished Yamada Nishiki rice, fermented in extremely cold temperatures.

Anthony Newman, co-founder of Toku Saké, said: “We are excited to partner with Enotria&Coe, a company that shares our commitment to quality and excellence. Their expertise and extensive network across the UK will be instrumental in leading our acceleration within the UK saké market. We look forward to a successful collaboration that will introduce more people to the elegance and craftsmanship of our saké.”

Ants Rixon, MD of Enotria&Coe, added: “Enotria&Coe is delighted to add Toku Saké to our portfolio. Toku Saké’s dedication to tradition and quality aligns perfectly with our values. As the UK’s leading wine and spirits supplier, we pride ourselves on our obsessive product knowledge, strong partnerships and commitment to excellence in everything we do. We are excited to bring their remarkable Junmai Daiginjo to a broader audience and to support the growth of the saké category in the UK.”







