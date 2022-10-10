Enotria & Coe publishes new Sustainability Barometer

By James Bayley

Enotria & Coe has published a new Sustainability Barometer, highlighting the company's significant progress towards its pledge to be carbon neutral by 2030.

The digital brochure summarises the initiatives Enotria & Coe has undertaken to improve its environmental, social and governance credentials.

MDs Sam Thackeray and Ants Rixon said: “Taking a long, hard look at ourselves late in 2021, we could see that we were indeed representing and working with an impressive line-up of organic and biodynamic wineries from around the world.

“But we realised that we were at risk of greenwashing our own operations by focusing on the romantic idylls of rolling hills and pristine vineyards rather than the gritty reality of how we get the wines from those vineyards to your restaurants, bars, hotels and venues.

“In essence, we are importing a demerit good from the furthest reaches of the world and transporting it tens of thousands of kilometres to bring to the UK market a unique taste of remote terroirs.”

Some of the initiatives Enotria & Coe has embraced this year to bolster its sustainability credentials include:

· Switching the energy provider for its London headquarters to 100% renewable electricity

· Extensive staff training, which has successfully cut printing in their headquarters by 65%

· Introducing a brand-new energy and fuel-efficient fleet

· Training 16 members of staff as Mental Health First Aiders

· Dedicating all profits from ticket sales of its recent Fine Wine tasting at the Royal Albert Hall to the Red Cross Ukraine Crisis Appeal

· Disclosing its carbon emissions and demonstrating a 16% decrease in intensity ratio (total gross CO2 emissions relative to annual turnover) from 2020 to 2021

The Sustainability Barometer also includes details of sustainable, organic and biodynamic wine producers in the Enotria & Coe portfolio.







