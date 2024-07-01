Imbibe Live to become BCB London next year

By James Bayley

Starting in 2025, Imbibe Live will become part of the global BCB network and will be renamed BCB London, marking a significant shift in its role within the international bar and beverage industry trade shows.

BCB London is set to become a key event for the global drinks sector, particularly focusing on the UK and Irish markets. The exhibition will highlight a variety of high-quality spirits, beers and other beverages, featuring the latest products and providing educational opportunities while covering global industry trends.

The event intends to offer international companies the chance to enter these dynamic markets, showcase their premium brands, establish important on-trade and off-trade connections and engage with bar and beverage industry partners across the UK. Additionally, national and regional companies will have the opportunity to network with decision-makers from both independent and group sectors.

Petra Lassahn, event director of BCB, said: “As a vibrant metropolis, London is the perfect location to expand the BCB family. For the international industry, the market offers very good conditions for business.”

In other news, the results of the eagerly awaited Sommelier Wine Awards will be announced at Imbibe Live today at 4pm. SWA chair Isa Bal MS and Harpers’ editor Andrew Catchpole will reveal the winners, including the Merchant and Producer of the Year awards, as well as the Wines of the Year.

On 1 and 2 July, Imbibe Live attendees can visit the dedicated Sommelier Wine Awards stand to taste some of this year’s Gold Medal winners, selected by a UK-wide judging panel of top sommeliers from leading restaurants. The competition, which has returned after a pandemic-induced hiatus, is unique as it is the only wine awards judged by sommeliers for sommeliers and on-trade buyers.







