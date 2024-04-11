Imbibe Live to reveal Sommelier Wine Awards results

By James Bayley

The results of the first Sommelier Wine Awards since its Covid-forced hiatus will be announced at this year’s Imbibe Live, set to take place at the London Olympia, between 1-2 July.

The two-day event will mark 12 months since Harpers owner Agile Media announced it would be teaming up with Imbibe Live to bring back The Sommelier Wine Awards (SWA).

Pre-pandemic, SWA had built up an unrivalled reputation as the wine reference point for sommeliers and on-trade buyers seeking individual, quality wines for their lists.

The winning wines from this year’s awards will be revealed to the trade during Imbibe Live’s official SWA results ceremony.

Other key highlights across the event include a revitalised masterclass schedule, featuring industry big-hitters like Ian Burrell, Melissa Cole and Jack Sotti, The Great Imbibe Live Shake Off competition and the new Campo de Agave theatre, with agave masterclasses hosted by Club Cantina.

Shona Thomson, Imbibe Live's exhibition manager, said: “Imbibe Live stands as a foundational pillar in our industry's calendar. We're always seeking to surpass expectations, and this year we anticipate setting a new benchmark. Our thoughtfully curated programme aims to equip businesses with actionable insights and advice, nurture growth and foster a community that shares both knowledge and camaraderie.

“We know that every industry professional is eager to learn, share, and celebrate the richness of the drinks sector. Imbibe Live stands as a beacon for those passionate about propelling their expertise, networking with leading minds, and having a fantastic time whilst doing so. We can’t wait to welcome you to Imbibe Live for a toast to innovation, education, and the future of drinks.”

Visitor registration is now open, with tickets offering full access to both days of the show. A portion of the ticket proceeds will be donated to Imbibe Live’s charity partner, The Drinks Trust.





