The Drinks Trust appoints five new board members

By Oliver Catchpole

The Drinks Trust, a trade charity that assists people in the drinks industry, has announced the appointment of five professionals from the drinks and hospitality industry to its Board of Trustees.

The new board members are Ryan Cavilla (finance director at Mentzendorff), Martin Dibben (head of Champagne at Searcy’s), Hayley Easton (head of spirits at Tesco), Georgina Haughton (head of wine buying at Sainsbury’s) and Susan Martindale (group HR director at Mitchells & Butlers).

The Drinks Trust said that each of the appointees will bring “invaluable experience and sector knowledge” that will support its aim of strengthening the welfare and available opportunities for drinks industry workers.

Commenting on her appointment, Haughton, said: “I’m thrilled to join a talented Board of Trustees and Drinks Trust team.

“The Drinks Trust has been supporting our industry for 140 years and we want it to continue for another 140+ years.”

Easton, added: “As the industry faces evolving challenges, I’m proud to contribute to a charity that champions well-being, education, and inclusivity, and I’m committed to helping shape a future where every member of our industry feels supported.”

The charity will be confident that the collective experience the new trustees have across retail, hospitality and distribution will ensure that it remains connected to the needs of the industry it serves.

Additionally, it extended its thanks to Simon Difford, Paul Haslam, Guy Lawrence and Andy Smith, all of whom have completed their time on the board.

Neil Barker, chair of the Board of Trustees of The Drinks Trust, says: “As we continue to work to put The Drinks Trust at the heart of our industry, I am immensely grateful for the work our brilliant board of Trustees do on top of their ‘day jobs.’”

He continued: “As we thank Guy, Simon, Paul and Andy for their service on the board, I am delighted to welcome such a strong group of new Trustees representing every part of our great industry – I look forward to working with them to further accelerate the vital work the charity does for those in our industry who need our help.”

The Drinks Trust provides financial assistance, emotional support and opportunities for professional growth to people across the drinks industry.

It aims to alleviate hardship, improve the wellbeing of industry professionals, and support their development.

Pictured, top left to top right: Hayley Easton, Georgina Haughton, Martin Dibben, Susan Martindale, and Ryan Cavilla.









