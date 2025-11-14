Verallia launches 300g Burgundy bottle

By Oliver Catchpole

The European glass packaging producer Verallia has launched the Burgundy Air 300G, an ultra-light Burgundy bottle.

The bottle weighs just 300g – compared to a European average of 450g – reducing raw material usage and CO2 emissions by 33%

Standing at 290mm tall, with a 75cl capacity, it preserves the silhouette of traditional Burgundy bottle.

Verallia said that producing one million bottles will save 66 tonnes of CO2 (scopes 1 and 2), 279MWh of energy and 74m3 of water. Additionally, but each bottle can contain up to 86% recycled glass, depending on the colour.

This is a result of years of R&D undertaken by Verallia to solve the challenge of creating a Burgundy bottle that maintains its distinctive aesthetic, while drastically cutting its weight.

The company said that the bottle meets two market needs – consumers who value both tradition and environmental sustainability and producers looking to decarbonise their value chains.

Marie-Astrid Gossé, group marketing director at Verallia added: “Verallia is proud to introduce a disruptive innovation for the Burgundy market.

“Thanks to our technical expertise and perfect control of production processes, we are proud to offer innovative solutions tailored to every need.

“This bottle embodies a true breakthrough – the result of over 15 years of experience in lightweighting – serving both our clients and the environmental transition.”

Previously, Verallia has had success with its Bordelaise Air 300G, which it launched in 2023, and now sells in six European markets.

The Burgundy Air 300G will be available in both screw and flat finishes, with three colours on offer – cinnamon, dead leaf and flint (clear).

Trevor Lloyd, director of planning and procurement at Greencroft Bottling explained: “After the successful launch of the 300g Bordeaux bottle, we’re extremely pleased Verallia has also developed a 300g Burgundy.

“The look is comparable to the existing 395g, which will assist with on-shelf presence and marketability.

“Given the current economic pressures on the UK market, this reduced-weight 300g bottle offers a competitive advantage through product differentiation, enhancing market appeal while also contributing to lower Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) liability and a reduced carbon footprint.”

Verallia is the third largest producer of glass packaging for beverages and food products in the world, producing more than 16bn glass bottles and jars in 2024 alone. Its Air range is in line with the company’s net zero 2040 commitments.









