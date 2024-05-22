Subscriber login Close [x]
The Sommelier Wine Awards return to Imbibe Live 2024

By James Bayley
Published:  22 May, 2024

Imbibe Live, a leading event for the drinks industry, is set to return on 1-2 July at London Olympia.

The two-day gathering is designed for professionals in the on and off-trade seeking to grow their industry knowledge, network with like-minded individuals and discover cutting-edge trends. 

A highlight of this year’s event is the return of the Sommelier Wine Awards (SWA) results ceremony, where the trophy winners will be announced. The awards will mark 12 months since Harpers owner Agile Media revealed it would be teaming up with Imbibe Live to revive the SWAs. Pre-pandemic, SWA had built up an unrivalled reputation as the wine reference point for sommeliers and on-trade buyers seeking individual, quality wines for their lists.

Imbibe attendees can also look forward to a masterclass programme of tastings and industry-focused panel discussions led by Ian Burrell, Melissa Cole and Jack Sotti to name a few.

The event will feature exciting competitions and new additions, including The Great Imbibe Live Shake Off, which will showcase the talents of top bartenders and the Campo de Agave Theatre, hosted by Club Cantina, offering masterclasses on agave-based spirits. 

Shona Thomson, Imbibe Live’s exhibition manager, emphasised the event’s pivotal role: “This year, we aim to set a new benchmark with a thoughtfully curated program designed to equip businesses with actionable insights and foster a community of shared knowledge and camaraderie. We’re eager to welcome everyone for a toast to innovation, education and the future of drinks.”

She added: “We know that every industry professional is eager to learn, share and celebrate the richness of the drinks sector. Imbibe Live stands as a beacon for those passionate about propelling their expertise, networking with leading minds, and having a fantastic time whilst doing so. We can’t wait to welcome you to Imbibe Live for a toast to innovation, education and the future of drinks.”

Visitor registration is now open, with tickets granting full access to both days of the show. A portion of the ticket proceeds will be donated to Imbibe Live’s charity partner, The Drinks Trust. For additional details and to secure your ticket, visit Imbibe Live.



