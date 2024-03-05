Jancis Robinson Collection announced as partner of SWA 2024

By James Bayley

Returning after a post-pandemic hiatus, the Sommelier Wine Awards (SWA), a competition for wines in the on-trade, has revealed its official glassware partner – the Jancis Robinson Collection.

Pairing wine expertise and refined design, the Jancis Robinson Collection is a collaboration between product designer Richard Brendon and world-renowned wine expert Jancis Robinson OBE MW.

Each piece in the collection has been mouth-blown by master craftspeople using lead-free crystal. The Wine Glass (pictured) is at the heart of the collection and will be used for the upcoming SWAs.

Read more: Harpers to partner in Sommelier Wine Awards revival for 2024



Pre-pandemic, SWA had built up an unrivalled reputation as the wine reference point for sommeliers and on-trade buyers seeking individual, quality wines for their lists.

Unlike other competitions, the SWA is judged by respected UK sommeliers – precisely the people who understand what is required of a given wine to add value and interest to the wine list.

Last year, Harpers' owner Agile Media announced it had teamed up with Imbibe Live to bring back the awards.

Entries have now closed for the 2024 event with Gold, Silver and Bronze medals being announced in April 2024 and Trophy winners in July 2024, to coincide with the Imbibe Live show and the publication of the Gold book which will include all the medal winners.

For more information, contact Lee Sharkey at Agile Media: lee.sharkey@agilemedia.co.uk / 01293 558 136.





