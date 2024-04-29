Flor de Caña launches 2024 Sustainable Cocktail Challenge

By James Bayley

Flor de Caña Rum, known for its distinction as the world's first carbon-neutral and Fair-Trade-certified spirit, has invited UK mixologists to register for the Sustainable Cocktail Challenge 2024.

The innovative platform aims to champion and foster sustainable mixology practices within the global bartender community, promoting a collective effort towards a greener future.

From 1 May to 30 June, UK bartenders can showcase their talent and ingenuity in crafting sustainable cocktails by signing up for the competition. Participants will be tasked with creating sustainable cocktails using Flor de Caña Rum and incorporating sustainable ingredients and techniques. These unique creations will not only feature on bar menus for consumers to savour but also vie for the title of the nation's best sustainable cocktail. Winners at the national level will advance to the Global Final of the Sustainable Cocktail Challenge, slated to unfold in Nicaragua in 2025.

Read more: London Wine Fair 2024 unveils session schedule



In tandem with the competition, Flor de Caña has committed to educating bar managers and bartenders on the significance and advantages of integrating sustainable practices into their daily operations. The brand has partnered with the Sustainable Restaurant Association, a UK-based nonprofit organisation dedicated to promoting sustainability in the hospitality sector, to provide valuable resources and guidance to participants.

The Global Final of the Sustainable Cocktail Challenge 2023 saw Julie Nguyen from Opium Bar in Thailand clinch the championship title, followed by Andrea Marseglia from Teresa Cocktail Bar in New Zealand in second place and Lacey-Jane Roberts from Published on Main Bar in Canada in third place.

To register for the competition click here.