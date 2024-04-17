Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

‘Rare gems’ on show at Keeling Andrew tasting

By Jo Gilbert
Published:  17 April, 2024

Keeling Andrew’s trendy portfolio attracted a suitably young and vibrant crowd at its tasting in Holborn yesterday (16 April), where the business took the opportunity to highlight some of its under-the-radar producers while honing in on specialisms in Burgundy and Champagne.

Keeling Andrew is the supplier arm of the business set up by Noble Rot founders Dan Keeling – who made his mark in the music business, signing Coldplay prior to entering the wine world – and Mark Andrew MW.

In recent times, the business has grown from its roots as a magazine (now in its tenth year) to three restaurants in central London, while also taking that expertise in the on-trade into a fully-fledged supplier operation.

It also has two Shrine to the Vine retail shops on Lamb’s Conduit Street and Broadway Market.

Harpers caught up with head buyer Joshua Castle at the tasting, which aimed to show off some of its ‘rare gems’.

“We try not to be too serious about the wines in terms of the way in which we talk about them. We try to be as open and inviting as we can, in order to get people to explore new styles while also accessing fine wines,” Castle said.

This was reflected at the tasting, where the business took the decision to showcase the producers which, for various reasons including allocations, the trade might not have had access to.

Eurocentric by design, the supplier business has gone after some of the most sought-after names in Burgundy and Champagne since its inception. But it is also now showing signs of looking outwards, having just signed a new producer from Australia – the company’s first.

Castle described how affordability is also a priority at the moment, but with a focus remaining on wines “made with indigenous grape varieties, grown with reference to the places they’re grown in”.

This includes the ongoing collaboration with Quinta do Ermizio, aka ‘Chin Chin’, the brightly labelled Portuguese white wine which was a hit with Millennials and Gen Z over lockdown.

“A big focus of ours is to put really great entry-level wines onto tables in restaurants. Chin Chin has been a runaway success for us, which was an entry-level Vinho Verde. We work directly with the grower to make that label; and we’ve also been quite central to the development of a new wine called Don Tinto, which is organic and vegan-certified from Castilla-La Mancha. That comes in at just under £7, so very much a trade-friendly wine with a bright, catchy label that can be served by the glass, as well as working really well in a retail space,” Castle said.

Elsewhere, standout wines include the likes of underground swiss label Christophe Abbet based in the villages of Martigny and Fully in Valais, close to the French border. In winemaker Hugo Pozzo di Borgo’s words, these are “sensitive wines” made with little to no intervention.

The wines include local varieties, including a lively single varietal Petit Arvine and full-bodied Ermitage (both white). The estate also dabbles in international varieties. The Syrah made from vines planted with northern exposure further showed an interesting take on a well-known grape, with freshness combined with deep, gamey and earthy flavours reminiscent of black forest gateau.



Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

Tim Atkin MW: Is wine heading for an ice...

Collaborative female dozen launch The Co...

UK’s biggest pub group Stonegate faces c...

Cat Lomax joins Goedhuis Waddesdon

Majestic launches in Channel Islands

Calais Vins partners with P&O Ferries to...

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Sud de France Top 100

View the 2023 digital edition...

Twitter

Blogs 

Pushing Britain’s prestige fizz potential

Shaking it up with disruptive branding

Brittany’s new wave of wines

Blogs »

Past stories »

Jobs 

...

Alliance Wine: London On-trade Account Manager

Jobs »
About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2024. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95