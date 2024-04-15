The Wine Society launches ‘world first Austrian en primeur’ campaign

By James Bayley

Following its first in-bond offer of Austrian wine in 2020 consisting of two Schloss Gobelsburg wines, The Wine Society has launched a ‘world first, en primeur campaign’ with five Kamptal and Kremstal producers and 14 wines.

Featuring top wines from renowned producers, Bründlmayer, Schloss Gobelsburg, Jurtschitsch, Weingut Wess and Geyerhof, the campaign also includes the opportunity to purchase several mixed cases giving Society members the chance to try a variety of the wines before they are released to the rest of the world in 2025.

Austria has benefitted from several good vintages in recent years, with 2019 and 2021 standing out in particular. Last year’s harvest was ‘one of the very best in recent history’, according to the Society.

Read more: Majestic launches in Channel Islands



Austrian wine buyer, Freddy Bulmer said: “Austrian wine currently represents some of the best value fine dry white wines in the world, which are incredibly age-worthy. Much of the world still hasn’t caught on to what a steal these wines are, and they offer a great alternative for buyers who are priced out of Burgundy or who are fans of world-class dry riesling.

“2023 was an exceptional quality vintage for Riesling and Grüner Veltliner making the country's top ‘Erste lage’ single-vineyard white wines an unmissable prospect for savvy fine wine buyers. It is thanks to our long-standing and fruitful relationships with the wineries that we are lucky enough to get a global first opportunity to offer these wines.”

For more information on the Austria en primeur campaign, visit The Wine Society website. Orders need to be placed by midday on Monday 22 April 2024.







