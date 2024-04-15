Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

The Wine Society launches ‘world first Austrian en primeur’ campaign

By James Bayley
Published:  15 April, 2024

Following its first in-bond offer of Austrian wine in 2020 consisting of two Schloss Gobelsburg wines, The Wine Society has launched a ‘world first, en primeur campaign’ with five Kamptal and Kremstal producers and 14 wines.

Featuring top wines from renowned producers, Bründlmayer, Schloss Gobelsburg, Jurtschitsch, Weingut Wess and Geyerhof, the campaign also includes the opportunity to purchase several mixed cases giving Society members the chance to try a variety of the wines before they are released to the rest of the world in 2025.

Austria has benefitted from several good vintages in recent years, with 2019 and 2021 standing out in particular. Last year’s harvest was ‘one of the very best in recent history’, according to the Society. 

Austrian wine buyer, Freddy Bulmer said: “Austrian wine currently represents some of the best value fine dry white wines in the world, which are incredibly age-worthy. Much of the world still hasn’t caught on to what a steal these wines are, and they offer a great alternative for buyers who are priced out of Burgundy or who are fans of world-class dry riesling.

“2023 was an exceptional quality vintage for Riesling and Grüner Veltliner making the country's top ‘Erste lage’ single-vineyard white wines an unmissable prospect for savvy fine wine buyers. It is thanks to our long-standing and fruitful relationships with the wineries that we are lucky enough to get a global first opportunity to offer these wines.”

For more information on the Austria en primeur campaign, visit The Wine Society website. Orders need to be placed by midday on Monday 22 April 2024.




Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

Tim Atkin MW: Is wine heading for an ice...

Jamie Avenell becomes C&C wine trading d...

UK’s biggest pub group Stonegate faces c...

Visa changes threaten to price out overs...

Berry Bros improves customer satisfactio...

Waterford Distillery announces Craftwork...

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Sud de France Top 100

View the 2023 digital edition...

Twitter

Blogs 

Pushing Britain’s prestige fizz potential

Shaking it up with disruptive branding

Brittany’s new wave of wines

Blogs »

Past stories »

Jobs 

...

Alliance Wine: London On-trade Account Manager

Jobs »
About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2024. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95