Majestic launches in Channel Islands

By James Bayley

Majestic has unveiled plans to expand into the Channel Islands as it doubles down on bricks-and-mortar growth.

The retailer will open for business in The Powerhouse, on Queen’s Road, Jersey, from 30 April, marking both its Channel Islands debut and the first store opening of the 2024/25 financial year.

The new store will be staffed by Jersey residents led by manager Kristina Kaselj, who holds a Wine and Spirit Education Trust (WSET) Level 3 qualification and has vast experience working for another wine merchant on the island.

Majestic Jersey will stock the retailer’s full range of 1,200 wines and benefit from services including next-day home delivery. It will also feature free glass hire and Majestic’s ‘No Quibble Guarantee’, which allows customers to return any wines they don’t like in exchange for a bottle of equivalent value.

The shop will additionally support Majestic’s rapidly growing B2B division, Majestic Commercial, supplying wines to gastropubs, bars and restaurants on the island.

Before Brexit Majestic had two stores in Calais, France. However, due to changes made to the duty-free alcohol allowance, the operation was no longer financially viable for the business. With those changes still in place, it isn't thought the Jersey opening will act as a precursor to any new store openings in France.

Majestic’s expansion into Jersey represents another vote of confidence from the retailer and its owner, Fortress Investment Group. Just last week, Majestic acquired Vagabond Wines out of administration, bringing nine wine bars into its portfolio.

As an aside, Fortress recently bought the discount store chain Poundstretcher, though this isn’t expected to impact Majestic operations.

During its 2023/24 financial year, Majestic launched six new stores across England and Wales, opening branches in Rugby, Newark, Chippenham and Monmouth, plus two small-format shops in Crouch End and Marlow.

Majestic CEO John Colley said: “We’ve had our eyes on Jersey for several years as part of our growth plans, so we are delighted to be opening a brand new store on the island. We can’t wait to welcome the people of Jersey, share our expert knowledge and help them discover new wines, beers and spirits they will love.

“Expanding outside of mainland UK and onto the Channel Islands is an incredibly exciting milestone for us in our growth strategy – one that underscores our ongoing commitment to investing in bricks and mortar retail. This is the first of many new store openings we have planned this year and we’re looking forward to welcoming even more new customers into the Majestic family.”

Majestic is on the lookout for more colleagues to join the Jersey team ahead of its opening – for more details click here.







