Ticket sales surge for Whisky Exchange in-person events

By James Bayley

The Whisky Exchange has revealed a surge in consumer interest towards immersive, educational experiences within the world of wine and spirits.

The retailer’s consumer-facing drinks events, including Cognac Show, Whisky Show, Champagne Show and Rum Show, reported a 12% YOY increase in overall ticket sales.

Customers are also spending more during the two-day event with a reported 39% surge in drinks tokens on the year previous across all shows.

Ticket sales for Whisky Show 2024 have proven particularly strong, with Friday and Saturday sessions selling out four months ahead of the previous year, suggesting consumers are seeking more in-person experience-led spirits events.

The Whisky Exchange has also witnessed a recent uplift in the demand for its regular in-shop tastings and educational events. The sessions have consistently sold out across a range of price points – from £75 for pour Sherry cask exclusives to £10 barrel-top category tastings.

“We’ve been a leader in online spirits retail since the late 1990s, but we've complemented our online experience with both physical stores and experiential events because we've always believed in the power of bringing people together to taste these incredible products,” said Dawn Davies, buying director for the Whisky Exchange.

The retailer recently set up a distillery school located at its London Bridge shop through a secret bookshelf entrance. The venue offers participants an interactive spirits-making experience.

“In an age where dependency on the web is so high, it’s fantastic to see that customers are wanting more in-person experiences.

“The thirst for knowledge and desire to really understand the wine and spirits world from customers really shows that they are willing to spend up and drink better, but they also want to be armed with the knowledge to do so,” added Davies.







