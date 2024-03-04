C&C unveil new London distribution depot

By James Bayley

C&C Group, the UK’s largest drinks distributor, has unveiled its new London distribution depot, Orbital West, in Heathrow. The new flagship facility will increase capacity for its portfolio of branded beer, cider, wine, spirits, and soft drinks.

The move to Orbital West will also, ‘significantly contribute’ to the group’s wider carbon reduction programme and sustainability agenda.

The new distribution service in London and its surrounding areas will, “provide a premium wine service, with a dedicated picking team, and an enhanced racking system designed specifically to support Bibendum’s premium wine proposition”, the company said.

The move to the 113,600 sq ft facility, which is 40% bigger than the previous London depot, forms a key part of C&C’s extensive network of depots across the UK and Ireland and is set to create several local job opportunities in transport, logistics and administrative functions.

Andrea Pozzi, chief operating officer at C&C Group said: “The opening of Orbital West is an important milestone for our distribution platform in the UK. Our new depot is crucial for our growth plans, allowing us to streamline our operations through advanced technology which will enable us to service our customers in and around London more effectively.

“We are proud of the environmental initiatives we have invested in at Orbital West, which highlight the central role our depots play in our journey to become a carbon-neutral business and C&C’s ongoing commitment to minimise our impact on the environment and the communities in which we operate.”

C&C Group’s distribution businesses in the UK includes Bibendum Wine, Matthew Clark, Walker & Wodehouse, Tennent’s Wholesale in Scotland and Tennent’s NI in Northern Ireland.







