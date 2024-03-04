Record number of English wines at ProWein 2024

By James Bayley

The highest-ever number of English wine producers will be exhibiting at ProWein this year, WineGB has confirmed.

Twelve of England’s leading brands are coming to Düsseldorf, some returning, while others are new to the international market. First-time exhibitors include Danbury Ridge (Essex), Langham Estate (Dorset), MDCV (Kent/Sussex), Sandridge Barton (Devon), Simpsons’ Wine Estate (Kent) and Wiston Estate (Sussex).

Returning to Dusseldorf this year are Balfour Winery, Chapel Down, Gusbourne, Hattingley Valley, Lyme Bay Winery and Roebuck Estates.

Whilst a key focus will be on the classic method English sparkling wine, several producers will also be exhibiting some of its still wines, primarily those produced from Pinot Noir and Chardonnay. Also on show will be examples of other sparkling wines now produced in the UK including Charmat sparkling (MDCV) and Col Fondo (Langham).

The English presence at ProWein follows WineGB’s export roadshow of 20 producers to Denmark and Sweden last week. Scandinavia is currently Britain’s largest export market with sales of English sparkling wine reported to have increased by 85% in 2021, according to the trade body. Other key markets include Japan and the USA, with the Netherlands, Switzerland and Hong Kong also in the top 10. UK wines are shipped to some 30 markets in total.

Export is now a major focus area for growth for the UK wine industry. With more volume available courtesy of successive bumper harvests, producers are actively seeking new opportunities beyond the domestic market. According to WineGB’s 2023 industry report (based on 2022 sales data), exports of English and Welsh wines account for 7% of total sales and continue to grow.

Nicola Bates, CEO of WineGB said: “Britain’s wine industry is thriving. We are engaging with an ever-growing crowd of followers and fans across the world as trade buyers, influencers and consumers recognise the word-class credentials of our wines. We are delighted to be at ProWein this year with the largest presence ever.

“We are grateful for all the support from our government which enables us to showcase these high-quality brands on this international stage and look forward to extending our reach into the global wine market.”

At present, there are 4,300ha under vine in the UK but this is expected to increase to 7,600ha by 2032, producing 25-29m bottles per year. Last year’s record-breaking harvest generated 22m bottles.







