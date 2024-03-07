Simpsons’ exports on the rise

By James Bayley

Kent-based Simpsons’ Wine Estate is flying the flag for English wine exports following news of further expansion in the Scandinavian market.

From 8 March, Simpsons’ Blanc de Blancs sparkler, White Cliffs, will launch in Swedish retail. Exports of Simpsons’ now make up 45% of the winery’s overall turnover, with Norwegian sales being one of the main contributors.

This is in stark contrast to the English and Welsh wine sector as a whole, where exports account for 7% of total revenue in 2023 according to WineGB.

Read more: Record number of English wines at ProWein 2024



Norway accounts for 63% of Simpsons’ total exports, and over a quarter of overall sales. Flint Fields Blanc de Noirs and Gravel Castle both have a fixed listing in the Monopoly shops and a report from the Monopoly in the summer of 2023 showed four SWE wines in the Top 10 performing cuvées over the previous 12 months (three still wines – Simpsons’ Railway Hill Rosé, Simpsons’ Gravel Castle Chardonnay and Simpsons’ Rabbit Hole Pinot Noir – and one sparkling – Simpsons’ Flint Fields Blanc de Noirs sparkling).

Meanwhile, earlier this year in Finland, Simpsons’ Rabbit Hole Pinot Noir 2022 launched in 70 Alko stores (via the Finnish Monopoly).

Charles Simpson, co-founder of Simpsons’ Wine Estate said: “Our team has just returned from a very successful trip to Denmark and Sweden, pouring wines with our importer and at two WineGB events for members of the wine trade and for consumers. We’re delighted to see such a thirst for English wine in these markets and it was a brilliant experience to be there with other English wineries showcasing the diversity of English wine that is now available.”

Simpsons’ will be one of 12 English producers exhibiting at ProWein at the WineGB stand next week.







