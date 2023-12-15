Allegrini divides its business as the reigns pass to the next generation

By Jo Gilbert

Francesco, Giovanni and Matteo Allegrini, heirs of Franco Allegrini, are due to acquire the majority shareholding of the famous north Italian winery and its holdings in a move which will effectively see the two branches of the Allegrini family divide their responsibilities and ownership between Verona and Tuscany.

Pioneering winemaker Franco Allegrini passed away at the age of 65 last year at his home in the Valpolicella region after a lengthy battle with cancer.

Now, it appears the baton will officially be passed to his sons, who will be taking over responsibility for the Allegrini business and its négociant label Corte Giara based in Verona and Valpolicella.

They will manage these companies together with their cousin Silvia Allegrini, heir to Walter Allegrini (pictured). Meanwhile, Marilisa Allegrini and her daughters Carlotta and Caterina will remain at the helm of the company’s Tuscan wineries Poggio Al Tesoro in Bolgheri and San Polo in Montalcino, as well as Villa Della Torre in Fumane, Valpolicella.

The agreement is still in its early stages. However, a first acquisition agreement has been finalised which will see the three brothers and their cousin take over the historic Allegrini and Corte Giara wineries.

Together, siblings Franco, Walter and Marilisa Allegrini helped turn the family winery and Valpolicella into internationally known names, with the former overseeing winemaking and viticulture before his death last year.

Walter was also focused on production, while Marilisa, the only surviving scion of Giovanni Allegrini, became an ambassador for the winery and its work around the world.













