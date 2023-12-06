Berry Bros. & Rudd adds Napa Valley wineries Heitz Cellar and Ink Grade

By James Bayley

Berry Bros. & Rudd has today (6 December) announced two Napa Valley estates, Heitz Cellar and Ink Grade, as exclusive new agencies for Berry Bros. & Rudd and Fields, Morris & Verdin (FMV) in the UK.

Both wineries are a part of the Lawrence Wine Estates portfolio and are represented by fine wine importer Demeine Estates both in North America and globally.

“We are delighted to confirm two exceptional Napa Valley properties, Heitz Cellar and Ink Grade, as part of the Berry Bros. & Rudd and FMV offering,” said Catriona Felstead MW, senior buyer at Berry Bros. & Rudd.

“Heitz Cellar’s Martha’s Vineyard needs little introduction, and we are delighted to also be offering the fantastic Heitz Napa Cabernet Sauvignon and other single vineyard wines from their estate. The Ink Grade wine range launched only two years ago in the USA, and we are delighted to launch this single-estate range now in the UK, as this vineyard has a deep sense of place and the winery team is passionate about being leaders in biodynamic farming.”

Family-owned since its founding in 1961, Heitz Cellar is a heritage winery that helped shape the history of Napa Valley winemaking and is known for creating the first vineyard-designated Cabernet Sauvignon from the region, the Heitz Cellar Martha’s Vineyard. All of the wines are made from organically farmed, 100% Napa Valley fruit.

In April 2018, Heitz Cellar was passed into the hands of the Lawrence family.

“We are eager for consumers in the UK to experience offerings from both Heitz Cellar and Ink Grade, two examples of Napa Valley legacy and winemaking excellence producing elegant, age-worthy wines,” said Lawrence Wine Estates CEO and Demeine Estates co-founder Carlton McCoy, MS.

Ink Grade creates single-estate wines from its own vineyard in the Howell Mountain AVA. The estate is known for organic and biodynamic farming across its 750-acre property, with 220 certified acres under vine crafting wines including Sauvignon Blanc, Cabernet Sauvignon, Zinfandel and Merlot.

“We are excited to partner with one of the most esteemed retailers and importers in the UK to bring these revered wines to the market as we expand the global reach of these Napa Valley wineries,” said Demeine Estates president Philana Bouvier.

The additions represent a coup for Morris & Verdin (FMV), the agency and distribution arm of Berry Bros. & Rudd, which represents an exclusive portfolio of fine wine producers, supplying luxury retailers, independent merchants, and high-profile on-trade establishments.

Its existing US portfolio includes Au Bon Climat, Colgin Cellars and Domaine Nicolas-Jay among others.







