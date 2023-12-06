Novel Wines acquires Croatian Fine Wines as it eyes expansion

By James Bayley

Bath-based wine merchant Novel Wines will finalise its acquisition of Croatian Fine Wines by the end of 2023. The move is a part of Novel Wines’ expansion strategy as it widens its wholesale operation to supply its esoteric wine and spirits range to a national audience.

Founder Ben Franks FRSA, who is due to step down from his role as Novel Wines’ CEO at the end of 2023, said: “We have worked with Croatian Fine Wines for many years and it is very exciting to bring the business under the Novel Wines banner. The move will increase our Croatian range dramatically and help to service a growing demand for Mediterranean wines in the UK market.

“It is great to ‘go out with a bang’ and leave Novel Wines in a very strong position for its future.”

Gary Shaw, the new MD at Novel Wines (pictured) added: “We are focused on growing our exclusive selection of truly unique wines to offer something different in a very competitive market. Acquiring Croatian Fine Wines will help us retain and build on our reputation as one of the country’s most interesting wine merchants, with Croatia offering wines you can’t find anywhere else.”

The acquisition will see a variety of wines from Istria, Slavonia, Dalmatia and the Croatian islands added to the Novel range.

Mark Roberts, director of Croatian Fine Wines and an investor in Novel Wines, said: “The time is right to bring these businesses together and grow both operations. Croatian Fine Wines has a loyal retail following, especially amongst holidaymakers who have visited the country, and an exciting range of wine, while Novel Wines has an unrivalled reputation for its central and southern European wines and a growing wholesale network. It is a great new chapter in our partnership.”

Croatian Fine Wines stock has already been transferred over to and is being distributed by Novel Wines, with the team due to take over management of the brand and its assets after Christmas 2023.









