Académie du Vin Library becomes largest wine publisher in the world

By James Bayley

Académie du Vin Library, the wine book publishing company founded by the late Steven Spurrier (pictured), has today (1 December) announced the acquisition of the Classic Wine Library publishing list from Infinite Ideas.

The acquisition officially makes Académie du Vin Library the largest specialist wine publisher in the world.

Founded in 2003 by Richard Burton and David Grant, Infinite Ideas has built a reputation for books on wine for professionals, students and the serious oenophile.

Its collection currently comprises 33 titles by authors including Sarah Jane Evans MW, Richard Mayson and Elizabeth Gabay MW.

There are more titles scheduled for publication in 2024 and 2025, including The Wines of California, Wines of the Loire Valley and The Wines of Beaujolais.

Hermione Ireland, MD of Académie du Vin Library, said: “We are thrilled and honoured to be the new custodians for this series of books, an essential part of the wine publishing industry and its knowledge base.

“It will add a crucial reference aspect to our existing list that focuses more on personal stories. We have huge respect for everything that Richard Burton, with Rebecca Clare and the editorial board, have done with the brand, they have a world-beating list of authors and they continue to commission writers of the highest quality. We know our own audience will be keen to learn more about Classic Wine Library titles.”

Steve White, chairman of Infinite Ideas, said: “The Classic Wine Library will grow and prosper as part of Académie du Vin Library. We are pleased with its future prospects and believe the excellent slate of authors who have made it the most important professional list of wine books will benefit from the greater resources now available.”









