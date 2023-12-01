English fizz enters Swedish monopoly

By Jo Gilbert

Hattingley Valley has become the first English wine to secure a Swedish monopoly set listing, thus guaranteeing it a certain level of distribution across a defined number of stores, after it came out top against 14 other wines in a competitive blind tasting.

The Hampshire-based winery has officially secured a set listing with Sweden’s state-run alcohol monopoly, Systembolaget, following a competitive tender organised to add an English wine to the portfolio.

Winning out against 14 other English brands, Hattingley’s inclusion marks another step in the right direction for English wine, where interest is on the rise internationally. For example, around a third of Hattingley’s sales are exported to 12 countries.

Chris Unger, sales and marketing director at Hattingley Valley said: “To be selected by a panel of Swedish experts in a blind taste test is a brilliant accolade for our wines and we are delighted to be flying the flag for English wines in Sweden. The demand for English wines is growing globally, reflected in the fact that 25-30% of our sales are via the export market.”

Distributed through Wicked Wines Sweden, the brand’s Classic Reserve NV will be available in over 100 stores across the country from today, 1 December – a blend of Chardonnay, Pinot Noir, Pinot Meunier and Pinot Précoce grapes.

The Swedish distribution deal marks the second Nordic market to take the brand. It has been available in Norway since 2015 and is one of Hattingley’s biggest markets with six expressions exported.

“It’s a very exciting time for Hattingley Valley as the brand enters the Swedish market with a set listing guaranteeing an agreed level of distribution across stores,” Mattias Eriksson, product manager for wine and spirits AB at Wicked Wine Sweden, said.

“We are confident the brand will enjoy the same success it does in Norway and are excited to be on this journey with Hattingley Valley.”

Sweden is a country with a long history of strict laws and policies when it comes to alcohol consumption, with the first major regulations dating back to 1638. Systembolaget as it stands today was founded in 1955 as part of a politically charged debate during the mid 20th century. Today, it is a highly entrenched part of Swedish society and is largely accepted by its consumer-base for its diverse and forward-thinking portfolio, where new products enter into circulation every month.

Hattingley meanwhile, is a premium sparkling and still English wine producer, which uses grapes grown on site and from vineyards across the South of England. The winemaking team is headed up by Robert MacCulloch MW, who oversees over 10ha of vines set across two sites.










